Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

