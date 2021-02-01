Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.23). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

