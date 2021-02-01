Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $145,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

