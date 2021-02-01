Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

