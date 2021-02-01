Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

