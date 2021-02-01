Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $500.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

