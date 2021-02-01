Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.