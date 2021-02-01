Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

