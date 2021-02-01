Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $3.46. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,148 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.