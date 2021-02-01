Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $3.46. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,148 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 12.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
