American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.82. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

