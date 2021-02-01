Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.