Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Insider Sells $3,377,248.29 in Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amarin stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 107.9% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $1,421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,066.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 158,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

