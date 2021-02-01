Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) PT Raised to $35.00

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares worth $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

