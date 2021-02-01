Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 37,173 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $527.90. The stock had a trading volume of 232,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

