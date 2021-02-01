Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 15,122 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $49.50. 247,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

