Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 112,323 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,323 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in S&P Global by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,305. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

