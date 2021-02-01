Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.20. The stock had a trading volume of 103,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

