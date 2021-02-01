Alta Capital Management LLC Has $49.92 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,895 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $49,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.67. 28,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,095. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $310.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.