Alta Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 349,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

