Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,396 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.64. 40,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,637. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

