AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0279

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $255,198.87 and $94.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.