AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 31st total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez purchased 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $33,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 179,745 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 240,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 221,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 113,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 162,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

