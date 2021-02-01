Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $28.80.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

