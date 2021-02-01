Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.33. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 6,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 64.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

