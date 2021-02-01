Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.60-7.80 for the period.

ARE stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $169.56. The company had a trading volume of 940,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

