Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.09. 216,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

