Alchemint Standards Trading Down 21.8% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $177,574.86 and approximately $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00267573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.