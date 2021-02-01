Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Critical Contrast

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 4.13% 5.68% 1.73% The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.76 $4.93 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Communications Systems Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

