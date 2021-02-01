Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.