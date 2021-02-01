Airbloc Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Airbloc has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $42,866.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

