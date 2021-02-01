Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AIRYY stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air China will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

