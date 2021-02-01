AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings beating estimates, tangible book value sequentially improving 5% and leverage levels declining. Notably, Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s significant exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Its shares have fallen narrower than its industry in the past year. Yet, with mortgage rates falling to historically-low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Also, focus on risk and liquidity management, limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typicaly detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment, as in present times.”

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.54.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGNC Investment (AGNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.