Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Agilysys stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,811. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

