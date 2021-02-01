ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $51.37 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

