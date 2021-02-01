Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HPMCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.