Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HPMCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Africa Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Africa Energy
