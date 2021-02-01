Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

