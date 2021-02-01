Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 368974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

