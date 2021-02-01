Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $3.27 million and $9,311.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00417169 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

