Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 4,373,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,017,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $171.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.