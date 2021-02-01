AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 12,364 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 308.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,292 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

NYSE HYB opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

