AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 252,302 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for about 0.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

