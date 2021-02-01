Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.08.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The company has a market cap of C$359.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

