Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $149.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

