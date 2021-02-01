Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,009,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

Adobe stock traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

