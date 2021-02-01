ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.50. ADiTx Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

