Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $55.47 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 922.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.