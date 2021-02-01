Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Update

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.15 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

