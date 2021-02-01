Acutus Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Acutus Medical’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Acutus Medical had issued 8,823,529 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Acutus Medical’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.