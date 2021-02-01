Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,079. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 556,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

