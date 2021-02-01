Accel Wealth Management Invests $28,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

